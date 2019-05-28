Algeria: Uncertainty surrounds July 4 elections [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Questions are lingering over Algeria’s forthcoming presidential elections on July 4.
It’s unclear whether or not the polls will take place as protesters continue their push to reject any vote under authorities of ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
So far, only two candidates have been registered. The country’s Constitutional Council made the announcement on Saturday hours after public radio reported that a deadline had passed without any candidacy.
It should be noted that these candidates are unknown to the general Algerian public. They are Abdelhakim Hamadi and Hamid Touahri.
