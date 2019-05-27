Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cannes: African film wins Grand Prix

Cannes: African film wins Grand Prix
Cédric Lyonnel SEHOSSOLO

The Morning Call

Mati Diop is the first African woman to win the Grand Prix awarded at the just end Cannes Film Festival in Paris, France. Diop was nominated for the highest Palme d’Or award with her ‘ Atlantics’, but she lost out to her fellow competitor, Bong Joon-ho with Parasite.

On this week’s ‘’ This is Culture ‘’, our Cédric Lyonnel Sehossolo takes a look back on the biggest stage for cinematography in the world.

I'm not sure I have the words to express the multitude of emotions I'm going through. I am extremely honored.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..