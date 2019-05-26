Sudan's Military Council leader meets with Egyptian President

Sudan’s military chief currently ruling the nation met with Egyptian President on Saturday on his first trip abroad since military assisted the public in the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir.

There has been no information on Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. But Sudan’s opposition and protest groups who have warned Egypt not to interfere in their politics are closely following the developments. So far Al Sisi has expressed his support to stabilizing Sudan.

Sudan’s army set up a Transitional Military Council (TMC) to rule the country before proceeding with the election of a civilian ruler. However sudan’s protesters are wary of following Egypt’s steps since the army chief is meeting a president that is a former military chief who got the top job after leading the ouster of his country’s last leader.