Malawi goes to polls [Morning Call]

Polls have opened and nearly 7 million registered voters are expected today to exercise their civic franchise in local, parliamentary and presidential ballots. So what is the contest in this elections? First off it is the presidential race that has captured a lot of attention.

Seven candidates are running for president, but the real battle is among incumbent President Peter Mutharika, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera.

