Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Video: Ex-convict paints life in Egypt's jails

Video: Ex-convict paints life in Egypt's jails

Egypt

Now out of prison, Mohamed Yassin spends most of his time drawing pictures that depict life in Egyptian prisons.

Mohamed’s drawings document conditions and the routines of those who have had the misfortune of being locked up in the country’s notorious Tora prison.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..