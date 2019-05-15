Video: Ex-convict paints life in Egypt's jails

Egypt
Now out of prison, Mohamed Yassin spends most of his time drawing pictures that depict life in Egyptian prisons.
Mohamed’s drawings document conditions and the routines of those who have had the misfortune of being locked up in the country’s notorious Tora prison.
