Video: Body of British soldier killed in Malawi flown home

Malawi
Malawi on Monday repatriated the body of a British soldier who was killed by an elephant on Sunday.
Private Mathew Talbot was patrolling Liwonde National Park as part of an anti-poaching squad when he was trampled by a rogue elephant.
