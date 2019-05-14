Welcome to Africanews

Video: Body of British soldier killed in Malawi flown home

Malawi

Malawi on Monday repatriated the body of a British soldier who was killed by an elephant on Sunday.

Private Mathew Talbot was patrolling Liwonde National Park as part of an anti-poaching squad when he was trampled by a rogue elephant.

