EU Ministers call for political solution in Libya

European Union Ministers have urged de-escalation of the fight in Libya.

Fayez al-Serraj, the U.N.-backed Libyan Prime Minister met EU officials in Brussels on Monday, where foreign ministers from the bloc’s member states were expected to discuss the Libyan crisis.

“We will strongly support the idea of a negotiated and political solution. We are preoccupied by the confrontations including military confrontations and we will give a very clear signal that the European Union is encouraging the de-escalation of the fight in Libya and concentrating on promoting at the level of the United States, promoting the idea of a political solution for Libya”, said Romanian Foreign Minister, Teodor Melescanu.

France reiterated a call for an immediate ceasefire.

“We are on a clear line. We need an immediate ceasefire, without preconditions. Possibly under international surveillance, since this is the wish of President Serraj, and then enter the political process, which was in fact quite close to a positive outcome, during the Abu Dhabi meeting between President Serraj and Marshal Haftar”, the French Foreign Minister, Jean -Yves Le Drian said.

The latest flare-up of violence in the North African nation began a month ago, when eastern commander, Khalifa Haftar inched towards the outskirt of Tripoli.

The UN. said over 440 people have been killed and tens of thousands of civilians displaced.

Reuters