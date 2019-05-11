Welcome to Africanews

Iran's nuclear deal ultimatum

Are European powers committed to the Iran nuclear deal? Tehran announced it would resume high-level enrichment of uranium if world powers do not keep their promises under the deal.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s electoral body has been condemned for ordering Istanbul’s local elections to be re-held after an opposition victory in March.

Also, two semifinal second legs and two incredible comebacks. The 2019 Champions League final will have two English clubs face each other for the title since the 2008 final

Stay tuned as we will have reports on these and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams in the International Edition.

