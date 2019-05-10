Welcome to Africanews

S'Africa Elections: ANC with worst performance in 25 years [Morning Call]

All attention is on South Africa as tallying and announcement of results from across the country takes place after Wednesday’s general elections.

So what do we have so far? Nearly two-thirds of voting districts results in the country show the ruling African National Congress ANC on course to retain power. But wait for it: it is actually heading for its worst performance in a national poll in its 25 years in government.

Ballots in 64 percent of nearly 30,000 voting districts have been counted. The early tallies put the ANC on 57 percent in the parliamentary race, with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) with 23 percent.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

