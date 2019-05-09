Gambia signs oil deal with BP [Business Africa]

Business Africa
The Gambian government has said it had signed a contract with BP to explore oil and gas off its coast. The government of President Adama Barrow is trying to build up Gambia’s oil and gas sector as a way of reviving an economy gutted by more than two decades of autocratic rule under former President Yahya Jammeh. In a brief statement, Barrow’s office said he had met BP representatives at the presidential palace. But they gave no further details.
We speak to Momodou Sabally, an economist and a former Minister under Yahya Jammehs’ regime who’s based in Banjul to know the essence of this new deal to the tiny West African nation.@IgnatiusAnnor
So I think the Gambian government did the right thing by signing a new deal with BP. The Norwegian firm has every right to contest this through international arbitration.
07:21
Oil prices set for biggest rise since 2009 [Business Africa]
Go to video
Nigeria's NNPC plans to revamp refineries to cut fuel imports
Go to video
Malabo to host OPEC and 20 African oil and gas ministers
Go to video
Oil stocks slide
01:18
Dutch prosecutors prepare criminal charges against Shell over $1.3 billion Nigeria oil deal