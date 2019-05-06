How media set the beauty narrative

The Morning Call
For the greater part of the 21st century, symmetrical, toned, and thin women with petite noses, thick lips, “healthy breasts” have been advertised as the “ideal” by mainstream media.
These media set a standard for beauty, such that when we peruse images of runway shows, we marvel at the beautiful creations, but, we also might notice that these models look nothing like us.
Well, just before you worry too much about not being size zero or not looking like Miss World or the ladies you see on magazine covers, and probably be misled to think you are not beautiful just because you do not look like Instagram beauties, follow Claudia Nsono on this episode of ‘This Is Culture’.
