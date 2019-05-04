Venezuela in crisis [International Edition]

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido remains defiant after a failed attempt for a military uprising in his strongest move since invoking the constitution to declare himself interim president.

Meanwhile, the use of EU funds in Hungary is becoming a campaign issue ahead of the EU elections. Three weeks shy to the vote, calls are increasing for greater scrutiny.

Also, the UEFA Champions League final is around the corner. Four teams remain in contention for the cup, but are any still in the running to join that elite band this season?

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.