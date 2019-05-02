Welcome to Africanews

Violent protests in Benin over parliamentary election [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Violent clashes erupted in parts of the country and a temporary curfew imposed on the economic capital, Cotonou, a few hours after the announcement of the results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

There are also fears of the imminent arrest of former head of state Boni Yayi who called for a boycott of the elections that had no opposition candidates contesting.

