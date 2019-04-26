Welcome to Africanews

Video: Exhibition explores Senegalese women and their love for gold jewelry

Senegal

Gold is an essential part of Senegalese women’s fashion. It is a symbol of affluence and sophistication. But what inspired this relationship?

An exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art explores this bond driven by power and wealth, centuries ago.

Watch our report

