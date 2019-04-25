Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Senegal's Sadio Mane named on English Premier League team of the year

Senegal's Sadio Mane named on English Premier League team of the year
Daniel Mumbere

Senegal

Senegal’s talisman and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was on Thursday named on the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year 2018-19.

The eleven players on the team were voted for by members of the PFA, as the best players in their positions over the past seven months. The PFA is the players’ union.

Sadio Mane, who is having the best season of his career in the English Premier League has scored 18 goals and been involved in up to 19 goals.

Mane has also been shortlisted for the season’s PFA Player’s Player of the Year. The Senegalese captain is the only African player on this list, and the Team of the Year.

The other players on the team of the year include City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte.

Mane’s Liverpool has four players on the team including centre back Virgil van Dijk, full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the team.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..