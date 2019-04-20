Michael Jackson vs. Beyoncé: Nigerians defend King of Pop

Nigerians are flatly refusing to entertain any comparison between Michael Jackson and Beyonce with majority of Twitter users calling the move a misnomer.

How did it come up in the first place? A Twitter user with the handle @MakiSpoke, posted how Beyonce is the greatest female entertainer of all time and that with her current strides would be the greatest ever by the time she is done.

“I feel it isn’t a reach to say Beyoncé is the greatest female entertainer of all time, and by the time she’s done (because we know she isn’t done reinventing herself), she’ll be widely regarded as the greatest entertainer of all time,” she wrote.

Another user agreed but added that Beyoncé might have to share the greatest ever accolade with Michael Jackson, MJ. @MakiSpoke responded that she even thought Beyonce was greater than MJ.

Then the first hard rebuttal came. In responding, @MakiSpoke clearly spelled out her position that Beyonce was the better of the two. “Nobody compares!” she stressed.

Let me make sure I say this loudly and clearly in case you’re still confused:



Beyoncé Knowles is THE greatest entertainer of all time. She’s a GREATER entertainer than Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elvis, Madonna, Prince, Whitney Houston, you name it!



Nobody compares! https://t.co/Mla9VjmhpY — Max ‘Odogwu’ M. (@MakiSpoke) April 19, 2019

It turns out that 24-hours later her views gained so much traction that Nigeria’s social media space was all about the two artists – with Michael Jackson in a long lead as the greatest of all time – even in death. @MakiSpoke has stuck to her views in follow up tweets.

Social media reactions

1. Beyonce is better than Michael Jackson.

2. Rochas’s statues are better than Michelangelo’s.

3. Odion Ighalo is better than Maradona.

4. Ikebe Super is better than Things Fall Apart

5. Mr Ibu can run faster than Usain Bolt.



Add you own. Let’s all turn reality on it’s head. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 20, 2019

Beyoncé will walk in Okokomaiko or Hadejia and some people will recognize her as she walks along. Even today, Michael Jackson will be mobbed in every corner of every forgotten village of the world. Don’t make silly comparisons. Stan your love, but don’t be silly about it! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 20, 2019

those comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson are the reason why hell exist — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 20, 2019

Michael Jackson didn’t die for some ’94 kids to compare him with Beyonce. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 20, 2019

How can a sensible person compare Beyoncé to Michael Jackson ? What have you people been drinking lately ??‍? Michael Jackson that people are always fainting for left and right ? He was more popular without Spotify, SoundCloud and Instagram. Let us respect the dead please — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) April 20, 2019

Beyonce has sold 17.2 million albums [in internet age]. Michael Jackson sold over 750 million albums. MJ’s Thriller alone sold 66 million copies. No one is yet to dethrone King Michael, even in death. — Ediong (@Ediong) April 20, 2019

How dare you compare Beyonce to Michael Jackson? You’ll only do that when you have never known that the King of Pop sold millions of these across the globe without the help of YouTube and social media. pic.twitter.com/SSTviFgHca — Jibril Salifu (@TheJSalifu) April 20, 2019

Michael Jackson reached the world without the power of the social media. Michael Jackson got people falling under the anointing of his stage performances. Michael Jackson’s videos were more than just videos. He did all that only for someone to compare him to Beyoncé



No respect — Nkemjika❁ (@CAN_Divine) April 19, 2019

Cocaine is very dangerous for your health



The World Health Organisation says the side effects of Cocaine are



1. Strokes

2. Heart Attack

3. Anxiety

4. Impotence

5. Lung Damage

6. Infertility

7. Comparing Beyonce to Michael Jackson — Fake Earpiece ? (@Mister_Judah) April 20, 2019

The only proof you will ever need to stop the baseless comparison between Michael Jackson and Beyonce.



Watch and tell who is the greatest after this. pic.twitter.com/dlm8Czy2bv — EEU . ?? (@royaltyuso) April 20, 2019