Tunisia, the safest country for journalists in the Maghreb

Tunisia has been ranked the safest country for journalists in north Africa and the middle east by the 2019 World Press Freedom Index report.

RSF

“Tunisia is the exception and continues its democratic transition process. It has admittedly made a remarkable improvement of 25 places, but still faces innumerable challenges especially in relation to the legislative framework,” said Souhaieb Khayati,head of North Africa office.

Tunisia not only ranked first in its region it moved by 15 slots to rank 72 in the world. Meanwhile Syria (174th) continues to be extremely dangerous for media personnel.

“Journalists are under tremendous pressure in every Maghreb countries, with the exception of Tunisia. But in Algeria, Morocco and Libya, journalists are the victims of continuous pressure from the authorities,” said Souhaieb Khayati, RSF head of North Africa office.

Gambia had the greatest press freedom growth in Africa rising 30 places higher than it was last year. Tanzania fell to 118th place due to unprecedented attacks on the media by President John Magufuli’s oppressive leadership.

Norway, Finland and Sweden earned the top three spot in the global report from Reporters Without Borders released on Thursday.