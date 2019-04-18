Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's modern style ensemble brand [Business Africa]

Nigeria's modern style ensemble brand [Business Africa]
Ignatius Annor

Business Africa

We head over to Africa’s most populous nation to meet the man behind a contemporary styling brand which is changing the face of fashion for men.

Nicole and Giovanni’s unique sets of designs and bright bold colors compliments one’s look for the office, a corporate event or that perfect day out.

Segun Abiona joins Business Africa to discuss his successes and challenges facing his business.

Even though these designs are ours, practically almost everything we contribute to our products are ours, they are locally developed, but unfortunately we have to rely on manufacturing abroad.

