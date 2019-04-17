Photography master class in Kinshasa

The Kinshasa Academy of Fine Arts honours the work of its students in the Master class photography.

On the program, several days of exhibition of the photographic works of eleven students.

From digital work flow to pictorial design, from lighting to reporting and from narrative editing to exhibition, the masterpieces of this intensive photography course are now been assembled in this gallery.

Let me tell you that we can hope that these students, tomorrow, they will be great. They started somewhere before now so once somewhere they will grow with time and will fulfill the essence of photography which is. "the photo freezes the past, the photo reads the present and the photo makes the future.

The exhibition is organized under the unifying title of “connected”. It is a successful outcome of a project initiated in 2017.

For some of the students, it is a connection between art and family ties.

Godelive Kasangatu is a photographer at the exhibition,

“ For me, this “connected” exhibition is a way of bringing our work together because we exhibited as a friend and also as a family. The fact that we’re together creating a kind of familiarity between us. And it’s a way to connect personally with our stories because most of us have worked on stories that are of our families or our own. Also a connection with people who may be connected to our work. “

Refering to one of his work displayed on the wall, Ndoko Swana explains the picture,

“ My grandmother’s hands in her head simply express the coronation of her four generations. These hands are marks of love, consideration and family connection.

To get to this “connected” exhibition, international and local expert photographers delivered 8 modules during the training. And there is no shortage of ambitions after success.

Christophe Bwetusa is an optimistic supervisor of the master class at the academy of fine arts,

“ Let me tell you that we can hope that these students, tomorrow, they will be great. They started somewhere before now so once somewhere they will grow with time and will fulfill the essence of photography which is. “the photo freezes the past, the photo reads the present and the photo makes the future.”

This exhibition is the beginning of an important step on the road to the upcoming opening of a photography course in visual communication and a permanent learning centre at the Academy of Fine Arts.