Libya crisis: Tripoli offensive continues

Libya’s self-proclaimed National Army says offensive will not stop until terrorists are cleared from Libya.

Its spokesman Ahmed Al-Mesmari claims that the current unrest in the country is interference from the outside world.

“ We know that the battle is very large and we also know that the battle is decisive and therefore we take all the measures to accomplish this task successfully, Second, we have taken all the measures through which we protect lives and civilians as well as public and private property “, he said.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said a total of 174 people were killed and 756 others wounded in fighting between the UN-backed government and the eastern army in and around Tripoli.

Libya has been struggling to undertake a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

