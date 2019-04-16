Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Congo: 4,000 cases of Chikungunya reported [The Morning Call]

Congo: 4,000 cases of Chikungunya reported [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

At least 4,000 people in the Republic of Congo have been affected by the Chikungunya epidemic in the southern part of the country.

Health officials in the country are calling on the population to take preventive measures including the use of mosquito nets.

The first cases of this epidemic were detected in January in the coastal city of Pointe-Noire by the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa. Since then, Congolese authorities have been monitoring the evolution of the disease.

Symptoms of the virus appear between 4 and 7 days after the patient has been bitten by the infected mosquito and these include: High fever, joint pain, joint swelling, rash, headache, muscle pain, nausea and fatigue.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..