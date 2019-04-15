Sudanese soldiers 'stand by' protesters

A video footage shows a Sudanese soldier giving his military cap to a boy who was leading chants among protesters gathered in Khartoum.

The author of the video told Reuters that the gesture by the unarmed soldier showed the army’s support to protesters.

It is one of many seen on social media since the sit-in began outside the president’s compound on April 6.

Thousands of anti-Bashir protesters are holding sit-in to pile pressure on the military to speed up transition towards civilian rule.

The protest is a culmination of a protest movement that began nearly four months ago.

The protests have triggered a worsening economic crisis and led to the ousting of former President, Omar al-Bashir after three decades in power.

Reuters