Sudan, Libya in focus at Sahel Saharan meeting in Chad

The fighting between Khalifa Haftar forces and the government of national accord for control of Tripoli, Libya was on the agenda of the Sahel meeting on Saturday.

The extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of the Sahel-Saharan community was held in Ndjamena, Chad.

Stakeholders have made calls for an end to the clashes in Libya and give a new chance for dialogue.

The conference calls for an immediate end to the bombing of the capital, Tripoli.

‘’ In view of the current situation, the conference calls on all Libyan parties to observe an immediate ceasefire, to resume national dialogue and to comply with the United Nations Libya Action Plan and the African Union’s African Initiative on Libya. The conference calls for an immediate end to the bombing of the capital “, said Malian Foreign Affairs Minister, Kamissa Camara.

The situation in Sudan was also discussed at the summit with the call for a smooth transition.

‘’ The conference expressed its concern at the situation in Sudan and called on all political actors to give priority to dialogue and consultation with a view to establishing a peaceful and consensual transition and a return to constitutional order within a reasonable period of time “, she added.

The premise for a smooth transition may already be in place in the East African nation.

The new president of the military council met with the association of Sudanese professionals, whose action contributed to the fall of Omar al-Bashir on Saturday.

AFP