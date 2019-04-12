Welcome to Africanews

Sudan protesters reject military takeover [The Morning Call]

The struggle continues. It’s the call of protest leaders in Sudan who have rejected a military takeover after seizing power from President Omar al-Bashir.

In a televised statement on Thursday, the country’s Defence Minister General Awad Ibn Auf confirmed the ouster of the 75-year-old leader saying he had been taken to a “safe place” after being arrested.

Celebrations from the thousands of protesters were however short lived when the head of the Supreme Security Committee announced that the military council would run the country for a two-year transitional period before elections are organised.

But according to organisers of the four month long demonstrations, the demands of the revolution have not been respected. They have vowed to carry on with the protests in defiance of a curfew imposed by the military.

