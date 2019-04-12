Sudan military council chief resigns

The head of Sudan’s ruling military council has announced his resignation in a speech broadcast on state television.

General Awad Ibn Auf’s announcement came late on Friday as tens of thousands rallied in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, demanding a civilian-led transition after the military overthrow of the country’s longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir.

“I announce, as head of the Military Council, that I am resigning from my position,“he said.Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Adelrahman Burhan will now head the transitional council.

Earlier the military admitted that they did not have the necessary funds to resolve the economic crisis that precipitated the fall of Omar al-Bashir. Military officials also appealed for financial aid from regional peers to tackle the worsening economic crisis.