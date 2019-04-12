Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan military council chief resigns

Sudan military council chief resigns

Sudan

The head of Sudan’s ruling military council has announced his resignation in a speech broadcast on state television.

General Awad Ibn Auf’s announcement came late on Friday as tens of thousands rallied in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, demanding a civilian-led transition after the military overthrow of the country’s longtime ruler, Omar al-Bashir.

“I announce, as head of the Military Council, that I am resigning from my position,“he said.Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Adelrahman Burhan will now head the transitional council.

I announce, as head of the Military Council, that I am resigning from my position

Earlier the military admitted that they did not have the necessary funds to resolve the economic crisis that precipitated the fall of Omar al-Bashir. Military officials also appealed for financial aid from regional peers to tackle the worsening economic crisis.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..