Libya: 56 people killed in a week- WHO

Weapons of war in the streets of Tripoli. The Libyan capital has been under siege since April 4.

On Thursday, the United Nations published a first assessment of the conflict, a week after the start of offensive by forces of Khalifa Haftar.

According to the World Health Organization, 56 people died and 266 were injured.

The WHO also adds that thousands of people have fled their homes, and many more are still trapped in conflict zones.

The assessment is expected to change rapidly as fighting rages between the attackers and groups close to the government of national unity recognized by the international community.

This situation is even more dire for health workers who continue to face difficulties under heavy bombardments.

The UN Secretary-General left Libya a day after clashes began. Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire.

An appeal already made by the European Union, while Germany has openly condemned the advance of Haftar’s forces on Tripoli.

AFP