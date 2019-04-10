Welcome to Africanews

World Bank revises Sub-Saharan Africa economic growth downwards

Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has been lowered to 2.3 percent for 2018, down from 2.5 percent in 2017.

That is according to the April 2019 issue of Africa’s Pulse, the World Bank’s bi-annual analysis of the state of African economies released on Monday.

Amelia Martha Nakitimbo discusses this and more this week on The Morning Call.

