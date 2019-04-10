Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Interview

interview

Exclusive interview: Fatou Bensouda defends her work at ICC

Exclusive interview: Fatou Bensouda defends her work at ICC
with Hannane Ferdjani

Interview

Last week, the United States revoked the visa of International Criminal Court’s prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda after the court took steps to investigate possible war crimes committed by the American army and its allies in Afghanistan.

The United States is not the only country that has been critical of the war crimes court. The Philippines recently announced its intention to withdraw from the ICC.

Bensouda, who took on the role in 2012, has been the target of criticism from several sections, including African nations who accuse the court of selectively pursuing justice.

In an interview with Hannane Ferdjani on the sidelines of the “Stand, Speak, Rise Up” forum for an end to sexual violence in vulnerable areas, the Gambian lawyer responds to attacks from her critics and comments on some of the controversial trials that have marked the court’s recent history.

You may also like

Most read

View more

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..