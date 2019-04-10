Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algerians reject newly appointed interim president [The Morning Call]

Algerians reject newly appointed interim president [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The appointment of Abdelkader Bensalah as acting head of state in Algeria is yet to satisfy thousands of Algerians.

Soon after parliament confirmed his appointment, thousands of protesters took to the streets to express their anger since their demands of doing away with the old system has not been respected.

According to them, Bensalah is a part of the ruling order they have been seeking to remove. A key ally of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former senate president will rule the country for the next 90 days following the resignation last week of the long-serving ailing president.

Shouting slogans of “out with the system, the demonstrators who have been pushing for a more radical change in Algeria are unwilling to compromise in their demand for a new generation of leaders.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..