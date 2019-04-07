Welcome to Africanews

Sudan suffers total power outage amid anti-Bashir protests

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

news

Sudan’s ministry of electricity has confirmed a total power blackout across the country on Sunday but it has yet to announce the exact cause of the situation.

The development comes on the second-day of a sit-in protest by thousands close to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Protesters from across the country have upped their call on embattled President Omar Al-Bashir to leave office after three decades in charge. The protests started in December 2018 and have been ongoing since then.

The country is currently under a state of emergency declared ostensibly to quell the protests. President Bashir declared a 16-month measure which has since been halved by the parliament.

The protesters gathered around an area that also housed the army headquarters and other state security outfits calling for support of the army in the move to oust Bashir.

