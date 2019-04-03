20 year rule ends in Algeria with Bouteflika's resignation [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is jubilation on the streets of Algeria and the celebration is over a major demand of a popular movement and protests which has now been achieved.
President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has resigned. His resignation comes in fact a little short of the expiration of his mandate which should normally have seen him leave on April 28.
The 82-year-old leader announced his resignation on Tuesday night via a brief message from the presidency saying he had “notified the president of the constitutional council of his decision to end his mandate”.
So, Algerians have something on their hands, the end of 20 year reign in power.
Go to video
April 1999 to April 2019: highlights of Bouteflika's presidency in Algeria
Go to video
Algeria's president Bouteflika resigns (national TV)
Go to video
Algerian president's resignation date announced - it's April 28
Go to video
Bouteflika likely to resign this week?
Go to video
Algerian army reiterates calls to declare president unfit for office
Go to video
Bouteflika exit call: Algeria ruling party, top union back army