South Africa: fuel prices to jump by almost 9 pct on April 3

South Africa
Motorists and businesses in South Africa will be paying more for fuel beginning this month.
The retail price of petrol will go up by nearly 9 percent from April 3, the energy department said on Sunday.
The price of wholesale diesel will also shoot up by close to 6 percent.
The price of petrol will rise by 131 cents to 16.13 rand or $1.11 per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province.
The price of diesel will also see an increase of 81 cents to 14.87 rand per litre.
In a statement, Energy Minister, Jeff Radabe said the sharp increase in prices was due to higher fuel and road taxes announced in February’s budget.
One dollar equals 14.4825 rand.
Reuters
04:39
South Africa electoral commision changes ballot paper [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Firsthand account of cyclone-hit Beira – eNCA reporter speaks to Africanews
Go to video
Beheaded at birth: Young South African mother calls for justice
Go to video
United Nations backs S. Africa's Semenya in case against IAAF
Go to video
Zuma claims nuclear deal could have averted S.Africa's power crisis