American rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead

USA

American hip hop is in mourning after the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The rapper was gunned down outside his clothing shop on Sunday in Los Angeles..

Nipsey Hussle whose real name was Ermias Davidson Asghedom was of Eritrean heritage.

He inspired everyone to be different, he was inspired to be a businessman and eliminated the man from the middle

His death deeply shook the worlds of music, in which he was seen as an inspirational figure.

Matthew Talley “Megatron”, said, “He inspired everyone to be different, he was inspired to be a businessman and eliminated the man from the middle, and he (moved), that’s what hurt the most.”

Nipsey Hussle’s debut album Victory Lap received a nomination for best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

He took 10 years to release his debut album, rejecting major label cash to build his own empire one dollar at a time.

His rap career began in the mid-2000s, making early collaborations with Drake and Snoop Dogg and getting signed to Epic Records.

A former gang member, he rose to prominence by legitimizing his street hustle and using that entrepreneurial drive to create economic empowerment in his marginalized community.

The rapper leaves behind a partner, actress Lauren London, and two children. He was 33 years old.

