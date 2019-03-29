Welcome to Africanews

Kenya offers Uganda land to build dry port [The Morning Call]

An attempt to boosting ties between neighbouring states Kenya and Uganda has offered landlocked Uganda land to build a dry port in Naivasha town.

Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni who is currently in Kenya for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta made the disclosure.

The dry port is to be built in Naivasha town, about 75km from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

