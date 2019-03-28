Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria's ports chief reiterates challenges women face in the north

Nigeria's ports chief reiterates challenges women face in the north
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Hadiza Bala Usman, head of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has reiterated the hurdles that women in the predominantly Muslim north of the country face.

The 43-year-old hails from the north central Kaduna State where she previously served as Chief of Staff to the current governor Nasir El Rufai.

Speaking at a CNN organized event on Wednesday, the NPA Managing Director said her strong will was partly the reason for her rise in public service despite the odds.

“Where I come from in the North, women are conditioned to think that they’re not meant to be out there. But I’m a feisty woman who will take what’s mine. I serve as an inspiration to young women out there,” she told the panel.

She also charged women who make it to the top to look back and mentor younger ones in order to change what she says are regressive policies.

The program held under the auspices of the British High Commission in Nigeria also brought together other women who shared their perspectives on what it meant to be a woman in Africa today.

She was also a key member of the Bring Back Our Girls activist group that continues pushing for the return of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.

Nigeria’s politics is generally dominated by men, more so for the conservative north. Incidentally the first female deputy governor was also picked by the Kaduna State governor El Rufai who won a final term in recently held polls.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..