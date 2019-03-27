Welcome to Africanews

Uganda coffee exports earnings dip in January

Ignatius Annor

Business Africa

Uganda exported 395,097.60 kg bags of coffee in January, according to a report cited by Reuters.

This is slightly lower than the 401,930 bags shipped in the same month last year.

State-run regulator, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority which released the report did not give a reason for the slight decline.

The East African nation is Africa’s leading exporter of the beans. Earnings from the crop are one of Uganda’s biggest sources of foreign exchange.

