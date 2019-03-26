Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan suffering an economic crisis, nothing political - Info Minister

Sudan suffering an economic crisis, nothing political - Info Minister
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban with REUTERS

Sudan

Sudanese information minister says the country is suffering a crisis that is economic in nature contrary to claims that it was in a state of political crisis.

Information Minister Hassan Ismail is quoted by Reuters as saying: “There is no political crisis in Sudan, but there is an economic crisis.” He was responding to accusations of repression by press rights groups.

According to his ministry the state of press freedom in Sudan is good.“Opposition party newspapers are issued in Khartoum and the freedom to demonstrate is guaranteed by the constitution,” he added.

The capital Khartoum was on Monday rocked by protests by journalists demanding press freedom. The government has routinely seized newspaper rolls and arrested local journalists deemed to be critical of government.

Sudan is currently under a state of emergency imposed as part of efforts to quell anti-government protests that broke out in the country since December 2018.

Embattled president Omar al-Bashir last month also dissolved the central government, replaced state governors with security officials, expanded police powers and banned unlicensed public gatherings.

The state of emergency has done little to deter protesters from staging regular rallies. Arrests have been made with emergency courts sentencing people for defying state authority.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..