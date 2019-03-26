Welcome to Africanews

Kenyan wins global teacher prize [The Morning Call]

Peter Tabichi, a science and Physics teacher from Kenya is a proud teacher who believes that indeed teaching is a noble profession.

He was announced the winner of the Global Teacher Prize 2019 taking home the prize of US $1 million. He was chosen from a list of ten finalists coming from all corners of the globe.

To win this prestigious award, the recipients have to fulfill a number of things. Advocate for inclusivity and for child rights, integrate migrants into the classrooms, and nurture their students’ abilities and confidence using music, technology, robotics and science.

Peter Tabichi was able to fulfill the criteria.

He has dedicated his life to helping others giving 80% of his teaching salary to local community projects, including education, sustainable agriculture and peace-building.

His science students at the Keriko Secondary School in Nakuru county have won various national science competitions, as well as an international Science Fair at the United States.

