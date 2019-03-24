AFCON 2019: Zimbabwe, DRC, Tanzania and Benin qualify as campaign wraps up

Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Benin became the latest countries to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Zimbabwe edged the Republic of Congo 2-0 in Harare to top Group G while DR Congo beat Liberia 1-0 in Kinshasa to secure second spot.

President Felix Tshisekedi was among thousands of fans who cheered on the national team as they wrapped up a difficult qualifying campaign.

#RDC #CAN2019 #RDCLiberia comme promis le Chef de l’Etat a été là jusqu’au bout avec les leopardsfoot . Un soutien essentiel de la part de la première figure de l’Etat, une énergie contagieuse qui a motivé positivement nos #Léopards. pic.twitter.com/KYgdyrpLwv — Présidence RDC ?? (Presidence_RDC) March 24, 2019

Tanzania beat Uganda in Dar es Salaam 3-0 to qualify as Group L runners up. Uganda had already qualified with a game to spare.

In Cotonou, Benin beat Togo 2-1 to qualify from Group D. North African giants Algeria led the group.

The last qualification spot will go to either South Africa or Libya whose encounter kicked off late on Sunday in Sfax, Tunisia.

Earlier on Saturday, Burundians partied late into the night on Saturday as they celebrated their country’s historic qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Burundi drew 1-1 with Gabon in Bujumbura to finish second in Group C and secured a spot in the Nations Cup finals for the first time in their history. Mali topped the group.

Burundi make History .. For the 1st time ever ????#AFCON2019Q pic.twitter.com/q6IXSohTUj — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 23, 2019

Cedric Amissi scored in the 76th minute as Burundi, who only needed a draw to qualify, looked to have sealed their place at Egypt 2019.

Burundi joins fellow East Africans Uganda and Kenya at the finals in Cairo.

Gabon’s Arsenal striker Aubameyang had a largely quiet afternoon and they were unable to get the second goal they needed to reach the finals.

Celebrations in Burundi .. What a Historical Moments pic.twitter.com/ZpEk1IDrmn — Guy Karema (@guykarema) March 24, 2019

Also on Saturday, title holders Cameroon qualified after beating Comoros 3-0 in Yaounde. Guinea Bissau and Namibia also qualified.

The 23 countries qualified are: Egypt (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Benin.