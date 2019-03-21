Welcome to Africanews

Gabon: Africa's last Eden [Travel]

Gabon: Africa's last Eden [Travel]

In this week’s Travel segment, we head to Gabon also referred to as the last Eden on Earth.

Lying on the Equator, Gabon is covered in an amazing 85 per cent of rain forests and is also rich in oil and minerals. This Central African nation offers a spectacular array of wildlife in its dense rainforests and open savannah to nature enthusiasts.

In 2011, Gabon strongly promoted eco-tourism by advertising itself as a great destination. In 2017, Gabon’s National Parks agency signed the country’s first Conservation Tourism Concession Agreement. This was the culmination of several years of work and represents a significant master in the implementation of a major pillar of Gabon’s national development plan. In 2002, former President Omar Bongo designated a staggering 11 per cent of Gabon’s land mass to National Parks.

Elayne Wangalwa tells us more.

