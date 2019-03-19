Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mozambique: Cyclone Idai may have killed 1000 [Morning Call]

Mozambique: Cyclone Idai may have killed 1000 [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It’s a storm that many there say they have never been experienced before. Cyclone Idai as it is called made landfall near Beira, Mozambique around midnight Thursday and moved through neighboring Zimbabwe and parts of Malawi. At the end of its turmoil, up to 1000 people are estimated may have died.

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi who flew over over some of the worst-hit areas on Monday gave this figure and described seeing bodies floating in the rivers.

Now we must tell you that there are also deaths recorded in Zimbabwe, where at least 98 people have died and 217 people are missing in the east and south according to the government. Malawi has also been badly hit. The flooding there, caused by the rains before the cyclone made landfall, has led to at least 122 deaths, quoting figures from Reliefweb reports.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..