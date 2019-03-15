Welcome to Africanews

Aubameyang 'visits' Wakanda with Black Panther mask in Arsenal win

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Gabon

Gabonese international and Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was in hot form Thursday night as the English premier league side qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League competition.

Despite his two goals helping the Gunners to a three – nil victory over French side Stade Rennes, it was Aubameyang’s celebration that has attracted reactions on social media.

He pulled on a Black Panther mask after his second goal and Arsenal’s third. The strike sealed qualification in a tense game.

Supporters at the Emirates Stadium were on tenterhooks after Arsenal lost the first leg 3 – 1 in France. The hosts got off to a quick start as Aubameyang opened the scoring on the fifth minute mark.

Maitland-Niles doubled the lead on the 15 minute mark before Aubameyang sealed the deal with a 71st minute goal. Then he donned the Black Panther mask to celebrate with the fans and team mates.

The club’s Twitter handle titled a photo of mask-wearing Aubameyang and team mate Sead Kolasinac ‘WAKANDA FOREVER’ – in reference to the refrain used by people in Wakanda, the imaginary country where the marvel film Black Panther was staged.

