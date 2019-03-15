IAAF Diamond League to trim long distance races from 2020

The International Association of Athletics Federation IAAF’s decision to limit the longest event in the Diamond League circuit to 3,000 metres, wiping out the 5 and 10,000 metres will “disproportionately affect” Ethiopia and Kenya, two powerhouses of middle and long-distance events.

Sadio Mane became Liverpool’s most prolific scorer away from home in the Champions League after scoring two goals on Wednesday night against Bayern Munich.

This season Mali’s Moussa Marega of Fc Porto is Africa’s leading scorer in the Uefa champions League with six goals and is expected to score more as his team makes it to the last 8 in the quarter finals.

It's (Diamond League) prestige will also be affected. Middle and long-distance competitions were among the main draws at the time myself, Kenenisa and others competed. It will deprive fans of the chance to watch some of the world’s best athletes.

On this very sad note, the former Kenya Football Federation Secretary General Hussein Swaleh was named as one of the victims who died on Sunday morning following the Ethiopian Airline crash.