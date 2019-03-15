France, Kenya back calls for action on climate [Morning Call]

The leaders of France and Kenya have given their support to calls by scientists for urgent action to be taken to address some of the serious environmental issues people the world over are confronted with.

According to French president, Emmanuel Macron, the world cannot afford to be in a state of denial when the opportunity to reshape the future of the planet is now. He called on countries to invest renewable forms of energy to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

The French leader made this known when he addressed the 4th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya.