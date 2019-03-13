Nigeria building collapse: seven children rescued, many feared trapped

Rescue updates

Residents said seven children have been rescued from the wreckage of a building that collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos on Wednesday.

The building housed a school with about 100 pupils, they added.

Workers on top of the rubble shovelled debris away as thousands of people swarmed around the rescue site — dozens watching from rooftops and hundreds more packed into the surrounding streets, according to a Reuters reporter.

Panic as building collapses

Many people including school children are believed to be trapped inside a building that collapsed on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency’s southwest region, said there was no immediate information on any casualties.

“It is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building,” he said.

“The third floor of the building is housing a private school in the area,” said Farinloye, adding that the three-storey building came down at around 10 a.m. local time.

The building was in the Ita-faji area of Lagos island, the original heart of the lagoon city before it expanded onto the mainland.

On social media, pictures and videos of distressed parents reportedly rushing to the school were shared.

A history of building tragedies

Nigeria is frequently hit by building collapses, with weak enforcement of regulations and poor construction materials often used. In 2016, more than 100 people were killed when a church came down in southeastern Nigeria.

In Lagos that same year, a five-storey building still under construction collapsed, killing at least 30 people.

A floating school built to withstand storms and floods was also brought down in Lagos in 2016, though nobody was reported injured.