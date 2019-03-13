Cameroon's ex minister in jail over corruption scandal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o, a former defence minister in Cameroon once tipped to succeed Cameroon President Paul Biya has been charged with diverting public funds and corruption.
Mebe Ngo’o was put in provisional detention on Friday.
Now we have also learnt that his spouse Bernadette joined him in jail on Monday. The couple, along with three other persons involved, have been charged by the Special Criminal Court.
