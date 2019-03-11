Nigerian women revolutionising Fine Art

Inspire africa
This episode of Inspire Africa features a non-governmental organisation in the Republic of Congo, which has embarked on a mission of supporting rural communities and empowering them to contribute to the protection of the country’s biodiversity.
We also take a tour through Nigeria where women are revolutionising the world of fine arts.
