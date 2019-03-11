It's official- DRC's Tshisekedi and Kabila to form coalition govt [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s DRC, Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to join with ex-President Joseph Kabila to form a coalition government.
This comes after Tshisekedi was not able to gain enough support in Parliament.
On March 6, Tshisekedi and Kabila issued a joint statement confirming “their common will to govern together as part of a coalition government.”
So, how did the former president, who wasn’t even on the ballot, make his way back into government?
01:29
DRC: Tshisekedi pledges amnesty for political prisoners
02:16
DRC: Prime Minister's profile raises questions
Go to video
Photos: DRC president visits Namibia's first president, Sam Nujoma
Go to video
DRC president visits Namibia, 'evades' Kabila-era human rights record
00:53
DRC's President Tshisekedi asks SADC for support to maintain peace
Go to video
DRC main opposition jabs Kabila, tasks Tshisekedi with Katumbi's return