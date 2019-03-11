Welcome to Africanews

It's official- DRC's Tshisekedi and Kabila to form coalition govt [The Morning Call]

In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s DRC, Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to join with ex-President Joseph Kabila to form a coalition government.

This comes after Tshisekedi was not able to gain enough support in Parliament.

On March 6, Tshisekedi and Kabila issued a joint statement confirming “their common will to govern together as part of a coalition government.”

So, how did the former president, who wasn’t even on the ballot, make his way back into government?

