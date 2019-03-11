'Difficulties' led to Ethiopian airlines crash [The Morning Call]

Welcome to the morning call. We begin on a sad note revisiting the air mishap that occured Sunday morning involving an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 enroute Nairobi from Addis Ababa.

So what do we know so far? 157 people including passengers and crew members were on board and there are no survivors. The crash happened near the town of Bishoftu, 60km south-east of the Addis Ababa at 8.44 am local time and just six minutes after departure.

It was the second crash in five months involving a Boeing 737 Max 8, the newest version of the plane.

So as you might be wondering on the what could have led to this, bearing in mind that as fact, that plane was a new one Ethiopian airlines had just acquired and put in use only since October 2018.

It is of course too early to talk of the cause of the crash but then we have reports of the pilot of the ill fated plane experiencing some difficulties.

Let’s take a listen to more on this in this report.