G. Bissau: counting underway in parliamentary polls

Guinea-Bissau
Counting of votes is underway in Guinea Bissau after polls closed on Sunday.
It is hoped that the parliamentary elections will help the West African nation out of its current political crisis.
Some 760,000 voters cast their vote in a poll which had 36 percent of female candidates on the list of 21 political parties in the running to fill 102 seats. First results are expected within 48 hours.
President of the National Election Commission, Pedro Sambù said only 3 percent of voters were unable to vote because their names were not on the list of registered voters.
The United Nations and various observer missions including the African Union and ECOWAS said, the atmosphere was calm despite the stakes.
